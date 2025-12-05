UC Irvine takes on CSU Northridge for conference showdown

UC Irvine Anteaters (7-2, 1-0 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (4-3, 1-0 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (7-2, 1-0 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (4-3, 1-0 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jada Wynn and UC Irvine visit Rita Nazario and CSU Northridge in Big West play.

The Matadors have gone 3-0 at home. CSU Northridge averages 15.7 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Anteaters are 1-0 in Big West play. UC Irvine is 7-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

CSU Northridge makes 40.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than UC Irvine has allowed to its opponents (34.2%). UC Irvine has shot at a 40.0% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 35.8% shooting opponents of CSU Northridge have averaged.

The Matadors and Anteaters face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazario is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Matadors. Morgan Edwards is averaging 8.6 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 36.8%.

Wynn is averaging 14.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Anteaters. Hunter Hernandez is averaging 14.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

