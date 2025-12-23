UC Irvine takes down Norfolk State 89-70 to win Sun Bowl Invitational

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Kyle Evans scored 22 points as UC Irvine beat Norfolk State 89-70 on Monday night…

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Kyle Evans scored 22 points as UC Irvine beat Norfolk State 89-70 on Monday night to win the Sun Bowl Invitational.

Evans also added eight rebounds and four blocks for the Anteaters (9-5). Harrison Carrington added 16 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 6 for 7 from the free-throw line. Derin Saran had 14 points and shot 6 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Spartans (6-9) were led by Anthony McComb III, who posted 17 points. Dian Wright-Forde added 14 points for Norfolk State. Mykel Jenkins finished with nine points.

UC Irvine took the lead about four minutes into the game and did not trail again. Carrington led the Anteaters with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 46-25 at the break. UC Irvine was outscored by Norfolk State in the second half by two points, with Evans scoring a team-high 14 points after intermission.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

