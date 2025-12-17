UC Irvine plays UTEP, looks for 5th straight road win

UC Irvine Anteaters (10-2, 2-0 Big West) at UTEP Miners (7-2) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UC Irvine Anteaters (10-2, 2-0 Big West) at UTEP Miners (7-2)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine visits UTEP looking to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Miners are 6-0 in home games. UTEP has a 6-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Anteaters are 3-2 in road games. UC Irvine ranks sixth in the Big West with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Summah Hanson averaging 2.0.

UTEP scores 66.3 points, 9.7 more per game than the 56.6 UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine has shot at a 40.0% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of UTEP have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivane Tensaie is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 11.3 points. Sirviva Legions is shooting 40.9% and averaging 10.9 points.

Hunter Hernandez is scoring 16.4 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Anteaters. Jada Wynn is averaging 14.8 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.