UC Irvine faces CSU Bakersfield after Hernandez’s 36-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-7, 0-2 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (11-2, 2-0 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine hosts CSU Bakersfield after Hunter Hernandez scored 36 points in UC Irvine’s 93-72 win against the UTEP Miners.

The Anteaters are 5-0 in home games. UC Irvine averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 9-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Roadrunners are 0-2 in conference matchups. CSU Bakersfield ranks fourth in the Big West with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Tena Ikidi averaging 8.7.

UC Irvine scores 73.2 points, 6.9 more per game than the 66.3 CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game UC Irvine gives up.

The Anteaters and Roadrunners square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Anteaters. Jada Wynn is averaging 15.4 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Morgan Hawkins is averaging 9.9 points and 1.7 steals for the Roadrunners. Chrishawn Coleman is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 10-0, averaging 77.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

