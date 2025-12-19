UC Davis puts home win streak on the line against Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Bears (8-3) at UC Davis Aggies (8-3, 1-0 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Colorado Bears (8-3) at UC Davis Aggies (8-3, 1-0 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts Northern Colorado looking to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Aggies have gone 4-0 at home. UC Davis is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The Bears have gone 2-2 away from home. Northern Colorado has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

UC Davis averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 5.2 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points above the 37.5% shooting opponents of UC Davis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Sussex averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Ryann Bennett is shooting 46.9% and averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games.

Neenah George is shooting 48.6% and averaging 12.8 points for the Bears. Heather Baymon is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 12.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.