UC Davis plays Hawaii, looks for 4th straight victory

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (4-3) at UC Davis Aggies (6-2) Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis will…

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (4-3) at UC Davis Aggies (6-2)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Hawaii.

The Aggies are 2-0 in home games. UC Davis leads the Big West with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Megan Norris averaging 9.1.

The Rainbow Wahine play their first true road game after going 4-3 to start the season. Hawaii is third in the Big West with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyra Webb averaging 2.1.

UC Davis scores 72.3 points, 10.4 more per game than the 61.9 Hawaii gives up. Hawaii has shot at a 38.3% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 36.9% shooting opponents of UC Davis have averaged.

The Aggies and Rainbow Wahine face off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryann Bennett is shooting 51.4% and averaging 18.5 points for the Aggies. Avery Sussex is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Kira-May Filemu is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Wahine, while averaging 5.1 points. Bailey Flavell is averaging 13.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.