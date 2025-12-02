UAPB visits UIC on 8-game road slide

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-8) at UIC Flames (4-3) Chicago; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits UIC looking…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-8) at UIC Flames (4-3)

Chicago; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits UIC looking to stop its eight-game road skid.

The Flames are 2-0 on their home court. UIC is seventh in the MVC in rebounding with 31.6 rebounds. Mekhi Lowery paces the Flames with 6.6 boards.

The Golden Lions are 0-8 on the road. UAPB is eighth in the SWAC scoring 69.3 points per game and is shooting 37.3%.

UIC averages 81.0 points per game, 17.1 fewer points than the 98.1 UAPB allows. UAPB averages 69.3 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 73.7 UIC allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andy Johnson is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 14.9 points. Ahmad Henderson II is shooting 43.8% and averaging 16.6 points.

Alex Mirhosseini is shooting 23.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, while averaging eight points. Jaquan Scott is averaging 15.9 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.