UAB visits Drake following Appelhans’ 30-point game

UAB Blazers (6-3) at Drake Bulldogs (6-3)

Des Moines, Iowa; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drake faces UAB after Braden Appelhans scored 30 points in Drake’s 108-57 win over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Bulldogs are 3-2 in home games. Drake is third in the MVC scoring 80.8 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Blazers are 0-2 in road games. UAB scores 83.3 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.

Drake averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 7.0 per game UAB allows. UAB averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Drake gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Quinn is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Appelhans is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Ahmad Robinson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Chance Westry is averaging 15.8 points, 4.2 assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

