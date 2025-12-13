UAB plays Troy, seeks 5th straight home win

Troy Trojans (6-5) at UAB Blazers (7-3) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts Troy aiming to…

Troy Trojans (6-5) at UAB Blazers (7-3)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts Troy aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Blazers have gone 4-1 at home. UAB is the AAC leader with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by KyeRon Lindsay averaging 4.0.

The Trojans have gone 3-3 away from home. Troy is second in the Sun Belt with 27.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Dowd averaging 8.5.

UAB’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Troy allows. Troy averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UAB gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Westry is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Blazers. Jacob Meyer is averaging 14.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 44.4%.

Victor Valdes is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Trojans. Dowd is averaging 15.4 points and 10.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.