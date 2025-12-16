UAB plays Cleveland State after Robinson’s 25-point game

Cleveland State Vikings (4-8, 0-2 Horizon League) at UAB Blazers (7-4) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB…

Cleveland State Vikings (4-8, 0-2 Horizon League) at UAB Blazers (7-4)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB takes on Cleveland State after Ahmad Robinson scored 25 points in UAB’s 86-85 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Blazers have gone 4-2 in home games. UAB leads the AAC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Evan Chatman averaging 7.1.

The Vikings are 0-5 on the road. Cleveland State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

UAB averages 82.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 83.0 Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Westry is shooting 48.3% and averaging 15.4 points for the Blazers. Robinson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tre Beard averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 50.8% from beyond the arc. Dayan Nessah is averaging 12.3 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Vikings: 3-7, averaging 79.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

