UAB hosts Wichita State after Boyd’s 22-point outing

Wichita State Shockers (8-5) at UAB Blazers (9-4) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -3.5; over/under…

Wichita State Shockers (8-5) at UAB Blazers (9-4)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -3.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces UAB after Karon Boyd scored 22 points in Wichita State’s 88-57 victory over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Blazers are 6-2 in home games. UAB is the leader in the AAC with 17.8 fast break points.

The Shockers are 1-1 on the road. Wichita State is fifth in the AAC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Will Berg averaging 4.8.

UAB’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Wichita State allows. Wichita State averages 7.5 more points per game (77.9) than UAB gives up to opponents (70.4).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Westry is shooting 50.7% and averaging 16.0 points for the Blazers. Ahmad Robinson is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kenyon Giles is scoring 16.8 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Shockers. Boyd is averaging 10.7 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 8-2, averaging 83.2 points, 39.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Shockers: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.