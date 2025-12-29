UAB Blazers take on the East Carolina Pirates, aim for 4th straight win

UAB Blazers (7-5) at East Carolina Pirates (8-5) Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB will try…

UAB Blazers (7-5) at East Carolina Pirates (8-5)

Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over East Carolina.

The Pirates have gone 6-2 at home. East Carolina is fourth in the AAC scoring 71.8 points while shooting 39.8% from the field.

The Blazers are 1-2 on the road. UAB is 0-1 in one-possession games.

East Carolina’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game UAB gives up. UAB scores 7.0 more points per game (73.2) than East Carolina allows (66.2).

The Pirates and Blazers meet Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Barner is shooting 47.5% and averaging 14.3 points for the Pirates. Kennedy Fauntleroy is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cali Smallwood is averaging 13.9 points for the Blazers. Eleecia Carter is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Blazers: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.