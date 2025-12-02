Tyson and Minnesota host No. 22 Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers (7-0) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-4) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces No. 22 Indiana…

Indiana Hoosiers (7-0) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-4)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces No. 22 Indiana after Cade Tyson scored 29 points in Minnesota’s 86-75 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Golden Gophers are 4-0 in home games. Minnesota scores 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Hoosiers play their first true road game after going 7-0 to start the season. Indiana has a 6-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Minnesota averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Indiana allows. Indiana averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Minnesota gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is scoring 22.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Bobby Durkin is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Tucker DeVries is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 17.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 16.7 points and 1.7 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.