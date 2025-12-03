Tyler Tanner scores career-high 26 as No. 17 Vanderbilt beats SMU in ACC/SEC Challenge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Tanner scored a career-high 26 points and No. 17 Vanderbilt remained unbeaten with an 88-69…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Tanner scored a career-high 26 points and No. 17 Vanderbilt remained unbeaten with an 88-69 victory over SMU on Wednesday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Vanderbilt (9-0) improved to 11-1 at home against the Mustangs, and coach Mark Byington has won back-to-back games in the ACC/SEC Challenge to start his tenure with the Commodores. They beat Virginia Tech last season.

The Commodores moved up seven spots in the new AP Top 25 rankings after sweeping three games for the Battle 4 Atlantis title last week. They came in ranked second averaging 97.9 points per game to start this season, and they shot 57.1% (36 of 63) against SMU.

Devin McGlockton added 13 points for Vanderbilt, and Tyler Nickel had 12.

SMU (8-1) had won the last two games between these teams taking the home-and-home in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Samet Yigitoglu led SMU with 16 points. Boopie Miller had 16, Jaron Pierre Jr. 13 and B.J. Edwards 10.

The Mustangs scored the first four points and last led at 5-4. Nickel broke the last tie at 6 with a 3-pointer, and Vanderbilt never trailed again. SMU got within 27-26 on a pair of free throws by Miller. Vanderbilt finished the half hitting its last five shots for its biggest lead at 48-38.

Vanderbilt cooled off in the second half, and SMU got within 57-51 on a 3-point by Pierre. The Commodores reeled off six quick points with Tanner’s free throws pushing it to 63-51 and led by as much as 21 in the final minute.

SMU: Plays Texas A&M on Sunday in the Hoops Hype XL at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Vanderbilt: Hosts Central Arkansas on Dec. 13.

