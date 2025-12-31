Tyler leads Wofford against Western Carolina after 24-point game

Wofford Terriers (8-5) at Western Carolina Catamounts (4-7) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -1.5;…

Wofford Terriers (8-5) at Western Carolina Catamounts (4-7)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits Western Carolina after Jayden Tyler scored 24 points in Wofford’s 88-54 victory against the Union (KY) Bulldogs.

The Catamounts are 4-0 on their home court. Western Carolina is the SoCon leader with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Adbulai Fanta Kabba averaging 2.8.

The Terriers have gone 3-4 away from home. Wofford ranks fifth in the SoCon with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Kahmare Holmes averaging 5.8.

Western Carolina is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Wofford allows to opponents. Wofford averages 75.4 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 81.4 Western Carolina gives up.

The Catamounts and Terriers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Kell is scoring 13.4 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Catamounts. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 12.0 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the past 10 games.

Nils Machowski averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 26.5% from beyond the arc. Holmes is averaging 16.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

