Tyler Hendricks scores 22 in Utah Valley’s 90-74 victory over Weber State

OREM, Utah (AP) — Tyler Hendricks had 22 points to lead Utah Valley to a 90-74 victory over Weber State…

OREM, Utah (AP) — Tyler Hendricks had 22 points to lead Utah Valley to a 90-74 victory over Weber State on Wednesday night.

Hendricks also contributed three blocks for the Wolverines (9-3). Jackson Holcombe totaled 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Isaac Hawkins had 15 points on 7-for-7 shooting.

Edwin Suarez finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (5-6). Tijan Saine added 13 points and five assists, while Nigel Burris scored 12.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.