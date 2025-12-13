Tylen Riley scores 29 to lead Tulsa over New Mexico State 83-70

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Tylen Riley scored 29 points as Tulsa beat New Mexico State 83-70 at Comerica Center on…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Tylen Riley scored 29 points as Tulsa beat New Mexico State 83-70 at Comerica Center on Saturday in a neutral-site game.

Riley added five assists for the Golden Hurricane (9-1), who have won six in a row. Miles Barnstable shot 4 for 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Ade Popoola finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range and 3 for 4 from the line, scoring 12.

The Aggies (6-3) were led by Julius Mims, who recorded 16 points. Jemel Jones added 14 points and four assists, while Cyr Malonga scored 13.

A 13-0 run led to a 16-point lead in the first half for Tulsa. Riley had 17 points at halftime to lead the Golden Hurricane to a 49-27 advantage.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.