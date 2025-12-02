Ty Tabales scores 18, Bryant takes down Stonehill 77-65

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Ty Tabales’ 18 points helped Bryant defeat Stonehill 77-65 on Tuesday. Tabales also added seven assists…

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Ty Tabales’ 18 points helped Bryant defeat Stonehill 77-65 on Tuesday.

Tabales also added seven assists for the Bulldogs (3-6). Quincy Allen added 13 points while shooting 5 for 13, including 3 for 10 from beyond the arc and five rebounds. Keegan Harvey shot 5 of 11 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Davante Hackett led the Skyhawks (2-8) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, six rebounds and five steals. Hermann Koffi added 13 points for Stonehill. Raymond Espinal-Guzman had 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

