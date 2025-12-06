Tweedy scores 23, Colgate defeats Saint John Fisher 94-50

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Ben Tweedy scored 23 points as Colgate beat Division III opponent Saint John Fisher 94-50 on…

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Ben Tweedy scored 23 points as Colgate beat Division III opponent Saint John Fisher 94-50 on Saturday.

Tweedy shot 9 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Raiders (6-4). Andrew Alekseyenko scored 11 points and added eight rebounds and six assists. Jalen Cox had 11 points and finished 5 of 7 from the floor.

Mekhi Gidney finished with 12 points for the Cardinals. Saint John Fisher also got 11 points and seven rebounds from Maximus Michalski.

Colgate took the lead for good with 19:31 left in the first half. The score was 46-28 at halftime, with Tweedy racking up 18 points. Colgate pulled away with a 27-2 run in the second half to extend a 19-point lead to 44 points. The Raiders outscored Saint John Fisher by 26 points in the final half, as Kyle Carlesimo led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

