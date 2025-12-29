Turnbull leads Evansville against Bradley after 20-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (4-9, 0-2 MVC) at Bradley Braves (9-4, 2-0 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Evansville Purple Aces (4-9, 0-2 MVC) at Bradley Braves (9-4, 2-0 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -12.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits Bradley after Connor Turnbull scored 20 points in Evansville’s 66-65 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Braves are 6-1 on their home court. Bradley is ninth in the MVC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by AJ Smith averaging 3.8.

The Purple Aces are 0-2 in MVC play. Evansville is seventh in the MVC giving up 72.8 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

Bradley averages 78.5 points, 5.7 more per game than the 72.8 Evansville gives up. Evansville averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Bradley gives up.

The Braves and Purple Aces meet Monday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Huibregtse averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Jaquan Johnson is averaging 18.5 points, 3.4 assists and 3.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Turnbull is averaging 14.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Purple Aces. Keishon Porter is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

