Tulsa visits Florida after McGill’s 29-point game

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-4) at Florida Gators (11-2)

Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 2:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida faces Tulsa after Liv McGill scored 29 points in Florida’s 76-51 win against the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Gators are 8-0 on their home court. Florida is 9-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Hurricane are 1-2 on the road. Tulsa has a 2-2 record against teams above .500.

Florida scores 78.3 points, 13.6 more per game than the 64.7 Tulsa gives up. Tulsa scores 16.1 more points per game (72.5) than Florida allows (56.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: McGill is averaging 26.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 4.1 steals for the Gators. Nyadieng Yiech is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mady Cartwright is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 16.1 points and 1.6 steals. Hannah Riddick is averaging 10.9 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

