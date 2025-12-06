Tulsa visits Creighton following Toman’s 22-point showing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-2) at Creighton Bluejays (3-4, 1-0 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-2) at Creighton Bluejays (3-4, 1-0 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits Creighton after Dora Toman scored 22 points in Tulsa’s 101-53 win against the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes.

The Bluejays have gone 0-2 in home games. Creighton ranks sixth in the Big East with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Grace Boffeli averaging 2.4.

The Golden Hurricane are 1-0 on the road. Tulsa is 2-1 against opponents with a winning record.

Creighton averages 65.4 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 63.3 Tulsa gives up. Tulsa averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Creighton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neleigh Gessert is scoring 11.6 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 0.3 assists for the Bluejays. Kennedy Townsend is averaging 10.9 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 38.2%.

Mady Cartwright is shooting 44.2% and averaging 17.0 points for the Golden Hurricane. Abigail Jegede is averaging 10.5 points.

