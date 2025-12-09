Tulsa hosts UAPB following Williams’ 27-point showing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-9) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-1) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-9) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-1)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes on Tulsa after Quion Williams scored 27 points in UAPB’s 76-72 loss to the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 3-0 in home games. Tulsa ranks fifth in the AAC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by David Green averaging 3.5.

The Golden Lions are 1-9 on the road. UAPB is fourth in the SWAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Williams averaging 4.5.

Tulsa averages 84.9 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 92.3 UAPB allows. UAPB averages 68.9 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 69.1 Tulsa allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is shooting 44.4% and averaging 14.6 points for the Golden Hurricane. Miles Barnstable is averaging 13.9 points.

Williams is averaging 16.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Lions. Jaquan Scott is averaging 14.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

