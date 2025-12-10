Tulsa hosts UAPB following Williams’ 27-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-9) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-1) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-9) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-1)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -22.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits Tulsa after Quion Williams scored 27 points in UAPB’s 76-72 loss to the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Golden Hurricane are 3-0 on their home court. Tulsa is second in the AAC scoring 84.9 points while shooting 47.4% from the field.

The Golden Lions have gone 1-9 away from home. UAPB is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

Tulsa scores 84.9 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 92.3 UAPB gives up. UAPB averages 68.9 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 69.1 Tulsa gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Green is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Miles Barnstable is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Williams is averaging 16.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Lions. Jaquan Scott is averaging 14.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

