Tulsa hosts Missouri State following Williams’ 24-point performance

Missouri State Bears (4-3) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-1) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State takes…

Missouri State Bears (4-3) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-1)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State takes on Tulsa after Kobi Williams scored 24 points in Missouri State’s 92-71 win against the Northeastern State River Hawks.

The Golden Hurricane are 2-0 on their home court. Tulsa is 6-1 against opponents over .500.

The Bears have gone 0-1 away from home. Missouri State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Tulsa scores 83.0 points, 12.6 more per game than the 70.4 Missouri State allows. Missouri State averages 10.9 more points per game (79.3) than Tulsa gives up (68.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Barnstable is scoring 14.4 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Golden Hurricane. David Green is averaging 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 43.0%.

Keith Palek III is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Bears. Michael Osei-Bonsu is averaging 13.7 points and 7.1 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.