Tulsa hosts Denver after Nelson’s 32-point outing

Denver Pioneers (7-7) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-1)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver plays Tulsa after Zane Nelson scored 32 points in Denver’s 86-79 victory over the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Golden Hurricane are 5-0 in home games. Tulsa leads the AAC with 17.1 assists per game led by Tylen Riley averaging 3.7.

The Pioneers are 3-5 on the road. Denver leads the Summit League scoring 84.1 points per game while shooting 49.5%.

Tulsa scores 89.3 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 84.9 Denver gives up. Denver averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Tulsa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Barnstable is shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 14.3 points. Riley is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games.

Carson Johnson is shooting 46.1% and averaging 17.5 points for the Pioneers. Nelson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 9-1, averaging 89.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 88.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

