Tulsa Golden Hurricane square off against the New Mexico State Aggies

New Mexico State Aggies (6-2) vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-1)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa squares off against New Mexico State at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.

The Golden Hurricane are 8-1 in non-conference play. Tulsa ranks fifth in the AAC in team defense, allowing 70.8 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Aggies are 6-2 in non-conference play. New Mexico State ranks seventh in the CUSA with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Julius Mims averaging 7.0.

Tulsa makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.0 percentage points higher than New Mexico State has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). New Mexico State has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 43.6% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Barnstable is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.2 points for the Golden Hurricane. Ade Popoola is averaging 9.0 points.

Jemel Jones is shooting 42.2% and averaging 16.5 points for the Aggies. Jayland Randall is averaging 8.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

