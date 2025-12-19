Tulsa faces Western Kentucky after Riley’s 29-point game

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-1) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-3) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-1) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-3)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -2.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits Western Kentucky after Tylen Riley scored 29 points in Tulsa’s 83-70 victory over the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Hilltoppers are 5-0 on their home court. Western Kentucky is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Hurricane are 1-1 on the road. Tulsa scores 90.0 points while outscoring opponents by 20.3 points per game.

Western Kentucky is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.3% Tulsa allows to opponents. Tulsa averages 13.7 more points per game (90.0) than Western Kentucky allows to opponents (76.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Teagan Moore is shooting 48.6% and averaging 17.6 points for the Hilltoppers. Ryan Myers is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Riley is shooting 52.3% and averaging 14.6 points for the Golden Hurricane. Miles Barnstable is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

