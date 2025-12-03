Tulane hosts Pauley and Missouri State

Missouri State Bears (6-2) at Tulane Green Wave (3-4) New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits…

Missouri State Bears (6-2) at Tulane Green Wave (3-4)

New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits Tulane after Cady Pauley scored 23 points in Missouri State’s 77-56 victory against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Green Wave are 2-2 in home games. Tulane has a 2-4 record against teams above .500.

The Bears have gone 2-1 away from home. Missouri State has a 2-1 record against opponents above .500.

Tulane averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Missouri State gives up. Missouri State averages 68.8 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 75.6 Tulane gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kanija Daniel is scoring 14.0 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Green Wave. Amira Mabry is averaging 10.6 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 47.5%.

Kaemyn Bekemeier is averaging 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Bears. Lainie Douglas is averaging 13.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

