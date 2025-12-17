Tulane hosts Bates and Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-3) at Tulane Green Wave (7-4) New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-3) at Tulane Green Wave (7-4)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -4.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech faces Tulane after AJ Bates scored 23 points in Louisiana Tech’s 65-44 win against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Green Wave are 5-2 on their home court. Tulane is ninth in the AAC scoring 75.5 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-3 away from home. Louisiana Tech is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Tulane’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Louisiana Tech allows. Louisiana Tech averages 71.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 78.5 Tulane gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowan Brumbaugh is averaging 19.1 points, 3.5 assists and two steals for the Green Wave. Curtis Williams is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bates is averaging 12.9 points and 6.1 assists for the Bulldogs. DJ Dudley is averaging 11.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

