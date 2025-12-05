Tulane hosts Akron after Lyles’ 24-point outing

Akron Zips (7-2) at Tulane Green Wave (6-2) New Orleans; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits Tulane after…

Akron Zips (7-2) at Tulane Green Wave (6-2)

New Orleans; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits Tulane after Amani Lyles scored 24 points in Akron’s 97-77 victory against the Bucknell Bison.

The Green Wave are 4-1 in home games. Tulane is seventh in the AAC scoring 76.0 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Zips are 0-1 in road games. Akron averages 96.2 points while outscoring opponents by 21.0 points per game.

Tulane scores 76.0 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 75.2 Akron gives up. Akron scores 19.8 more points per game (96.2) than Tulane allows to opponents (76.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowan Brumbaugh is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, while averaging 19.1 points and 1.9 steals. Curtis Williams is shooting 56.1% and averaging 15.0 points.

Tavari Johnson is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Zips. Lyles is averaging 15.6 points and 5.7 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.