Tulane faces UTSA, aims to end road losing streak

Tulane Green Wave (5-7) at UTSA Roadrunners (5-6)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane will try to end its three-game road losing streak when the Green Wave face UTSA.

The Roadrunners are 3-1 in home games. UTSA averages 61.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Green Wave are 0-2 in road games. Tulane is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.8 turnovers per game.

UTSA’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Tulane allows. Tulane has shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 36.6% shooting opponents of UTSA have averaged.

The Roadrunners and Green Wave match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne Rowe is averaging 12.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Damara Allen is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kanija Daniel is averaging 11.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Green Wave. Mecailin Marshall is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 62.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points per game.

Green Wave: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

