Tucker’s 24 lead Longwood over Pfeiffer 101-55

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Elijah Tucker scored 24 points as Longwood beat Pfeiffer 101-55 on Wednesday night.

Tucker added six rebounds and three steals for the Lancers (5-5). Emanuel Richards scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Jacoi Hutchinson had 15 points and went 7 of 9 from the field.

The Falcons were led by Justin Gaten, who posted 15 points. Doug Smith added 13 points for Pfeiffer.

