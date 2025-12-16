Troy visits Old Dominion after Jenkins’ 31-point outing

Troy Trojans (9-1) at Old Dominion Monarchs (7-3) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Troy plays Old Dominion…

Troy Trojans (9-1) at Old Dominion Monarchs (7-3)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy plays Old Dominion after Emani Jenkins scored 31 points in Troy’s 132-62 win against the Oakwood Ambassadors.

The Monarchs are 5-1 in home games. Old Dominion is second in the Sun Belt with 13.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Simone Cunningham averaging 3.5.

The Trojans have gone 2-1 away from home. Troy ranks second in the Sun Belt shooting 37.6% from 3-point range.

Old Dominion is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 36.1% Troy allows to opponents. Troy averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.0 more made shots on average than the 3.9 per game Old Dominion allows.

The Monarchs and Trojans meet Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simaru Fields is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 11.8 points and 2.3 steals. Cunningham is shooting 40.7% and averaging 9.7 points.

Fortuna Ngnawo is shooting 52.2% and averaging 15.4 points for the Trojans. Jenkins is averaging 14.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.