Troy visits Louisiana after Price’s 30-point performance

Troy Trojans (10-2, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-11, 0-2 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST…

Troy Trojans (10-2, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-11, 0-2 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts Troy after Amijah Price scored 30 points in Louisiana’s 97-56 victory over the Dillard Bleu Devils.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 1-4 on their home court. Louisiana gives up 71.6 points and has been outscored by 11.4 points per game.

The Trojans are 1-0 in conference play. Troy leads the Sun Belt with 16.2 assists. Ashley Baez paces the Trojans with 3.1.

Louisiana’s average of 3.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Troy gives up. Troy’s 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Louisiana has given up to its opponents (44.5%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Price is shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc with 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 12.3 points and 2.1 steals. Imani Daniel is averaging 13.1 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Fortuna Ngnawo is averaging 15.3 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Trojans. Emani Jenkins is averaging 12.9 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 1-9, averaging 58.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 84.1 points, 44.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.