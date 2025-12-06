Trio leads San Jose State to 86-69 victory over San Diego

SAN JOSE, Calif.. (AP) — Colby Garland and reserve Adrian Myers both scored 20 and Yaphet Moundi added a double-double…

SAN JOSE, Calif.. (AP) — Colby Garland and reserve Adrian Myers both scored 20 and Yaphet Moundi added a double-double to propel San Jose State past San Diego 86-69 on Friday night.

Garland and Myers both made 8 of 11 shots from the floor and both added eight rebounds for the Spartans (4-5). Garland also had five assists. Moundi totaled 18 points — on 7-for-11 shooting — with 12 rebounds.

Tim Moore Jr. led the Toreros (3-5) with 17 points.

San Jose State led 52-34 at halftime.

