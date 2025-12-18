Trey Green scores 19, Saint Louis defeats Bethune-Cookman 112-53

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Trey Green had 19 points in Saint Louis’ 112-53 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday. Green went…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Trey Green had 19 points in Saint Louis’ 112-53 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday.

Green went 7 of 11 from the field (5 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Billikens (10-1). Dion Brown scored 16 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Ishan Sharma had 14 points.

The Wildcats (3-8) were led by Jakobi Heady, who posted 23 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Saint Louis took the lead with 17:10 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Green led the team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 56-22 at the break. Saint Louis extended its lead to 87-39 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Paul Otieno scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

