Trevian Carson helps North Dakota State hold off Northern Arizona 69-68

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Trevian Carson had 19 points and 12 rebounds to help North Dakota State hold off Northern Arizona 69-68 on Saturday night.

Carson also had three steals for the Bison (7-3). Markhi Strickland totaled 16 points and five rebounds. Damari Wheeler-Thomas scored 10 .

Zack Davidson led the way for the Lumberjacks (4-4) with 20 points. Arne Osojnik added 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Ryan Abelman had 11 points, six rebounds and five steals.

