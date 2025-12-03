Townsend’s 18 lead Yale over Brandeis 79-61

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Nick Townsend had 18 points in Yale’s 79-61 win over Brandeis on Wednesday. Townsend added…

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Nick Townsend had 18 points in Yale’s 79-61 win over Brandeis on Wednesday.

Townsend added 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (9-1). Isaac Celiscar scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line and added six rebounds. Riley Fox shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. The Bulldogs extended their winning streak to six games.

Elias Rodl led the Judges in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Jake Bender added 11 points.

