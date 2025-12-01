Tomasicka and South Florida host No. 1 UConn

UConn Huskies (7-0, 1-0 Big East) at South Florida Bulls (5-3) Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

UConn Huskies (7-0, 1-0 Big East) at South Florida Bulls (5-3)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida takes on No. 1 UConn after Raina Tomasicka scored 21 points in South Florida’s 90-58 victory against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Bulls are 4-0 in home games. South Florida is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies are 1-0 on the road. UConn leads the Big East with 23.4 assists. Sarah Strong leads the Huskies with 5.4.

South Florida scores 71.1 points, 16.7 more per game than the 54.4 UConn allows. UConn averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game South Florida allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edyn Battle is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bulls. Katie Davidson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Azzi Fudd is shooting 51.0% and averaging 19.7 points for the Huskies. Strong is averaging 18.1 points.

