Toffali, Morehead State Eagles to visit Loden, Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Morehead State Eagles (4-7, 0-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-2, 1-0 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Laura Toffali and Morehead State visit Sophia Loden and Southern Indiana in OVC play Saturday.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 5-1 in home games. Southern Indiana is 2-1 against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 0-1 against conference opponents. Morehead State gives up 74.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.3 points per game.

Southern Indiana’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Morehead State allows. Morehead State has shot at a 39.2% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 31.8% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loden is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Ali Saunders is averaging 14.1 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 39.8%.

Marie Sepp is averaging 11.1 points and 5.8 assists for the Eagles. Katie Dike is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

