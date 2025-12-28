Toews leads Boston College against Le Moyne after 21-point game

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-7) at Boston College Eagles (6-6) Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -13.5; over/under…

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-7) at Boston College Eagles (6-6)

Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -13.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College faces Le Moyne after Luka Toews scored 21 points in Boston College’s 72-61 victory over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Eagles have gone 5-2 in home games. Boston College ranks seventh in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.9 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Dolphins are 2-5 on the road. Le Moyne ranks third in the NEC shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

Boston College scores 70.5 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 79.5 Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donald Hand Jr. is averaging 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Fred Payne is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Shilo Jackson is scoring 14.6 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Dolphins. Trent Mosquera is averaging 14.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

