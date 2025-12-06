Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » TJ Nadeau scores 26…

TJ Nadeau scores 26 to help Detroit Mercy defeat Cleveland State 71-59

The Associated Press

December 6, 2025, 5:16 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — TJ Nadeau scored 26 points as Detroit Mercy beat Cleveland State 71-59 on Saturday.

Nadeau also had five rebounds for the Titans (4-6, 2-0 Horizon League). Orlando Lovejoy scored 17 points and added six assists.

The Vikings (3-8, 0-2) were led by Jaidon Lipscomb’s 15 points and three steals. Cleveland State also got Preist Ryan totaled 12 points and 13 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up