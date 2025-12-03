Timmer has 23, Akot adds double-double, No. 24 Oklahoma State women drop North Texas 73-55

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Haleigh Timmer scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting, Achol Akot had a double-double and No. 24…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Haleigh Timmer scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting, Achol Akot had a double-double and No. 24 Oklahoma State defeated North Texas 73-55 on Wednesday night.

Jadyn Wooten added 15 off the bench for the Cowgirls (9-1), who won their fourth straight. Akot, who had 14 rebounds, and Amari Whiting, both had 10 points. Whiting had nine rebounds.

Andi Schissler had 12 points to lead the Mean Green (5-3).

The Cowgirls shot 7 of 11 in the first quarter, going 4 of 6 behind the arc, offsetting seven turnovers to take a 20-12 lead. They also had a 13-3 rebounding advantage.

The lead stretched to 39-23 at halftime as Oklahoma State only had one turnover but cooled off to 40% shooting. The Mean Green were 4 of 14.

North Texas scored the first six points of the third quarter to get within 39-29 but Micah Gray had a three-point play and five points, Timmer scored twice inside during an 11-4 run and it was quickly a 19-point lead again.

Oklahoma State finished at 48% with six 3s and were plus-13 on the boards with 15 turnovers. North Texas was 1 of 15 from 3-point range and shot 34% overall.

Oklahoma State returns home to face Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

North Texas stays home to face Texas Southern on Saturday.

