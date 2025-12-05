Timmer and No. 24 Oklahoma State host Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (1-6) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (9-1) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 24…

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (1-6) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (9-1)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Oklahoma State plays Mississippi Valley State after Haleigh Timmer scored 23 points in Oklahoma State’s 73-55 victory over the North Texas Mean Green.

The Cowgirls have gone 6-0 at home. Oklahoma State is fifth in college basketball with 20.8 assists per game led by Jadyn Wooten averaging 5.3.

The Devilettes are 0-5 on the road. Mississippi Valley State is ninth in the SWAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Ariel Jefferson averaging 2.4.

Oklahoma State averages 92.7 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 88.6 Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State’s 33.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points lower than Oklahoma State has allowed to its opponents (40.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Timmer is scoring 15.6 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Cowgirls. Micah Gray is averaging 13.2 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 40.2%.

Janiya Jones averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Devilettes, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Jefferson is averaging 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds.

