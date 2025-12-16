Thompson leads Boise State against New Mexico after 23-point outing

Boise State Broncos (9-2) at New Mexico Lobos (8-3) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boise State…

Boise State Broncos (9-2) at New Mexico Lobos (8-3)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State takes on New Mexico after Tatum Thompson scored 23 points in Boise State’s 81-66 victory against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Lobos are 5-1 on their home court. New Mexico leads the MWC in rebounding, averaging 37.5 boards. Jessie Joaquim leads the Lobos with 5.8 rebounds.

The Broncos are 0-2 in road games. Boise State is ninth in the MWC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Libby Hutton averaging 1.9.

New Mexico is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 41.6% Boise State allows to opponents. Boise State has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points above the 37.1% shooting opponents of New Mexico have averaged.

The Lobos and Broncos match up Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nayli Padilla averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Destinee Hooks is averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

Thompson is shooting 46.5% and averaging 16.1 points for the Broncos. Natalie Pasco is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

