Thomas leads Northwestern against George Washington after 30-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (6-5, 0-1 Big Ten) at George Washington Revolutionaries (7-5, 1-0 A-10) Washington; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northwestern Wildcats (6-5, 0-1 Big Ten) at George Washington Revolutionaries (7-5, 1-0 A-10)

Washington; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern takes on George Washington after Tayla Thomas scored 30 points in Northwestern’s 69-68 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Revolutionaries are 5-1 in home games. George Washington is third in the A-10 with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Tanah Becker averaging 3.3.

The Wildcats are 1-1 in road games. Northwestern gives up 69.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

George Washington is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 41.3% Northwestern allows to opponents. Northwestern has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of George Washington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Reynolds averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 47.7% from beyond the arc. Sara Lewis is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games.

Grace Sullivan is averaging 22.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Thomas is averaging 10.7 points and 9.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.