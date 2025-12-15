Thomas leads Dartmouth against Holy Cross after 22-point game

Dartmouth Big Green (4-5) at Holy Cross Crusaders (5-6) Worcester, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth faces Holy…

Dartmouth Big Green (4-5) at Holy Cross Crusaders (5-6)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth faces Holy Cross after Kareem Thomas scored 22 points in Dartmouth’s 77-64 win against the Boston University Terriers.

The Crusaders are 3-1 on their home court. Holy Cross allows 71.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The Big Green have gone 1-3 away from home. Dartmouth is seventh in the Ivy League with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jackson Munro averaging 1.8.

Holy Cross’ average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Dartmouth gives up. Dartmouth averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Holy Cross allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Boston is averaging 13.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Crusaders. Gabe Warren is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden Williams is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, while averaging 12.9 points. Thomas is averaging 19.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

