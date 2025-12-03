Thomas Jr. scores 23 points, LSU perfect in OT to beat Boston College 78-69

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Dedan Thomas Jr. scored six of his 23 points in overtime and undefeated LSU held…

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Dedan Thomas Jr. scored six of his 23 points in overtime and undefeated LSU held back Boston College’s late rally for a 78-69 victory on Wednesday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

LSU opened on a 6-0 surge and didn’t miss a shot in the extra period, hitting three field goals that included a a Max Mackinnon 3-pointer. The Tigers also made all 10 of their free-throw attempts while outscoring Boston College 17-8. The Eagles missed all eight of their shots from the field and were 8 of 9 from the line.

Marquet Sutton scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for LSU (8-0). Mackinnon and Mike Nwoko added 12 points apiece. The Tigers shot 40% (29 of 72) overall and 85% (17 of 20) from the line but were just 3 of 19 from distance.

Luka Toews scored seven points, Donald Hand Jr. hit a 3-pointer and Jayden Hastings scored on a dunk during a 12-0 surge that sparked a 23-6 run to give BC a 56-51 led with 5:02 remaining. The Eagles held the advantage until Thomas scored the last four points of regulation to tie it 61-all with 21 seconds left. Pablo Tamba then blocked Toews’ 3-point attempt to force overtime.

Toews scored 14 points to lead Boston College (4-5). Hand and Boden Kapke each scored 12 points.

Boston College hosts New Haven on Saturday.

LSU faces No. 19 Texas Tech on Sunday in the Coast-to-Coast Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

