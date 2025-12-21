Thomas’ 25 points lead Furman over Charleston Southern 84-76

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Asa Thomas had 25 points in Furman’s 84-76 victory over Charleston Southern on Sunday. Thomas added…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Asa Thomas had 25 points in Furman’s 84-76 victory over Charleston Southern on Sunday.

Thomas added seven rebounds for the Paladins (9-4). Alex Wilkins added 24 points while going 8 of 17 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 9 from the line while he also had eight rebounds and three steals. Ben Vanderwal shot 4 of 8 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Buccaneers (8-6) were led by A’lahn Sumler, who posted 26 points and five assists. Jesse Hafemeister added 14 points for Charleston Southern. Jacob Taylor also had 12 points.

